SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.56

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.56 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 2809544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

