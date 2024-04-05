SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.31

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 5745188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,340,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

