abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.84

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 1040473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,018,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

