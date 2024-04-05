Piper Sandler Boosts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $225,561,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

