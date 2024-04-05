Piper Sandler Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

