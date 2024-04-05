Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Natera Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $92.36 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,232.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,232.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,777 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,733. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

