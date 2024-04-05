Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

HMN opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,021 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

