SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,307 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

