Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,191 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $29,462.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,875.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Arteris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

