Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

