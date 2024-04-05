Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 3,414 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $17,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sam Boong Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

