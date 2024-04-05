Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,270 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,310,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,113.73.

EVCM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

