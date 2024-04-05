Piper Sandler Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $86.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

