Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 958 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $13,776.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $752.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

