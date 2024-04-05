ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.