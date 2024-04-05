ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

