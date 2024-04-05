Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.81

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
KOF stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
