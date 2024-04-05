Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.81

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

