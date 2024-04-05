Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQST. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.16 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.