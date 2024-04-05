Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Immunic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $110.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

