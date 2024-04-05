Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

SWAV opened at $319.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.00. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

