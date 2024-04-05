WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. WisdomTree has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

