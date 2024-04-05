Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.