Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

