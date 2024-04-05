Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Raised by Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,014,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 94.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 106,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.