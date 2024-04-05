Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organigram in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.