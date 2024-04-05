Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organigram in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

