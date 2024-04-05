Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $378.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.04 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

