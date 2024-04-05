CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Trimmed by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.21 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.11.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

