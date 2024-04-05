Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

