Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

