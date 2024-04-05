Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 5,985 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

