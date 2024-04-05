HC Wainwright Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $10.91 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $614,411 in the last ninety days. 11.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

