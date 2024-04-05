Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.40. 11,148,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,872,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.