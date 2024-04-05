Raymond James Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.