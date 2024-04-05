PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.6% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.07. 1,940,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,830,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

