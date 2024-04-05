Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

