Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.84 and last traded at $273.44. 1,024,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,862,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.