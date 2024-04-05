Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$174.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.81.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

