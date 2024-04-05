Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

