Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
