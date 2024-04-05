Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.