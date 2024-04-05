Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

