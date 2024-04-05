Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,309.62 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,566.88 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,309.62 billion and $38.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.10 or 0.01029187 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00046417 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00140468 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,673,718 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
