Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to “Buy” at CL King

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OM stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,731.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $581,605.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $653,545 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,807,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,258,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 64.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 940,059 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 294,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

