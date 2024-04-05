Iradimed’s (IRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Singular Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. Iradimed has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $522.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
