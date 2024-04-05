Iradimed’s (IRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Singular Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Iradimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. Iradimed has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $522.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iradimed Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Iradimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

