Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,988,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $17,460,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,741 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

