MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.46 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 2,705,183,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.
MAP Protocol Token Trading
