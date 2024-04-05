Cronos Market Cap Hits $3.75 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $21.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00025210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

