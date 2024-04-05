Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Hits $1.04

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $49.25 million and $357,064.50 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.06769297 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $316,734.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.