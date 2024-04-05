Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.