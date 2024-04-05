Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.