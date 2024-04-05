Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.84 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $110.07 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012067 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

