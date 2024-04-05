Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flora Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flora Growth Trading Down 17.6 %

FLGC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

